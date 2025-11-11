Older audiences powering film and TV viewing on YouTube reveals Ampere

Eighty-five percent of internet users now watch YouTube each month, according to Ampere Analysis, with 35-64s in particular watching more longform film and TV content on the platform.

Nearly one in five users (18%) watch full-length movies and TV shows on the platform, which is “reshaping” how audiences engage with film and television content online, according to Ampere’s latest global consumer tracker of 56,000 adults.

YouTube’s film and TV audience skews older than its overall user base, with engagement peaking among 35-64.

Households with children are another key driver of this viewing, suggesting that both parents and grandparents are increasingly tuning into YouTube for family viewing, Ampere said.

Ampere described viewers of film and TV shows on YouTube as “content super-consumers,” engaging with more genres than the general online population.

The share of internet users watching films and TV shows on YouTube varies widely in the 29 markets in Ampere’s survey, with 32% in India, 20% in Saudi Arabia, 15% in the US, 12% in the UK and its lowest in Sweden, at 7%.

A range of factors influences YouTube viewing uptake in each market, according to Ampere. In general, countries with fewer on-demand services and a weaker presence of broadcaster catch-up platforms see higher viewing of films and series on YouTube.

Ampere said Brazil and Mexico stand out in this regard, offering attractive distribution opportunities for content owners.

These markets not only have large audiences for films and series on YouTube but also report high levels of YouTube viewing on smart TVs, indicating a broad audience engaging with the platform to watch broadcast-style content in premium viewing environments.

Ed Ludlow, senior analyst at Ampere Analysis, said: “YouTube’s vast audience makes it an attractive partner for content owners seeking to monetise their catalogues and reach beyond their regular audience.

“But that same scale means viewing behaviours vary widely across demographic groups. It’s crucial that content owners understand who they’re really engaging when distributing content on the platform.”