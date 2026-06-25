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Off the Fence to shop Arte series Hidden Kingdom, Ancient Eden from DocYard TV

Ancient Eden: Mayan Jungle looks at the civilisation’s impact on nature

Factual sales house Off the Fence (OTF) has acquired the distribution rights to two nature documentary series produced by London-based prodco DocYard TV.

OTF will represent Hidden Kingdom: Kalahari (2×60′) and Ancient Eden: Mayan Jungle (working title, 2×60′), both made for Arte in France and Germany.

The first series transports viewers to Botswana’s Kalahari Desert to witness behaviour from leopards, wild dogs, hyena and elephants, while the latter explores the enduring mysteries of the Mayans through their impact on the natural world.

The deal comes soon after OTF agreed a natural history documentary pact with wildlife film company John Downer Productions and factual prodco One Tribe TV.

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Neil Batey 25-06-2026 ©C21Media
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