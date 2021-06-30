ODMedia opens office in Dubai

Dutch on-demand content services provider ODMedia Group has opened an office in Dubai to serve the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The new office will be headed by Fatme Kayed, who has over 15 years of experience in media and was most recently business development director at Fanar Production.

Prior to that, Kayed held roles at companies including My-HD Media FZ and Qtelmedia FZ, where she developed business and had responsibilities including content development and marketing.

The MENA office joins ODMedia’s recently founded base in France, as well as outfits in the UK, Germany, Spain, Poland, Benelux, South Africa and Scandinavia.

Sjef Pijnenburg, CEO of ODMedia, said: “We are proud to be further expanding into all aspects of entertainment in all corners of the world. We are seeing tremendous growth in terms of creativity and content coming from this flourishing region. Fatme’s presence on the ground will help us serve this great market.”