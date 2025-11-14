Please wait...
ODMedia integrates French subsidiary Pixagility

Daniel de Almeida

NEWS BRIEF: Dutch on-demand content services provider ODMedia has consolidated the operations of its French subsidiary, Pixagility, under the ODMedia name, having acquired it in January 2024.

Daniel de Almeida has been named managing director at ODMedia France as the company targets growth in the European company as well as in Africa, via its presence in Abidjan in Ivory Coast.

14-11-2025
