Obocchama-kun returns with TV Asahi and Sony

Obocchama-kun is based on the 1986 manga comic written by Yoshinori Kobayashi

NEWS BRIEF: Japanese broadcaster TV Asahi has joined forces with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) to produce a sequel to kids’ animation series Obocchama-kun.

The (26×22’/52×11’) project is based on the 1986 manga comic written by Yoshinori Kobayashi. It follows the adventures of Chama, a “crazy rich” boy and his outrageous life.

C21 reporter 04-10-2024 ©C21Media
