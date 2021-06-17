Objective partners with Feel Good star

UK prodco Objective Fiction, producer of Netflix and Channel 4’s Feel Good, has signed a first-look deal with the comedy drama’s creator, co-writer and star, Mae Martin.

Objective and Canadian comedian Martin are currently working on a new, as-yet-unannounced comedy drama project for Netflix, which recently launched the second and final season of Feel Good globally.

All3Media-owned Objective Fiction and Martin will develop TV and film projects for both the UK and international markets.

Feel Good first aired on Netflix and the UK’s Channel 4 in 2020, with both the New York Times and the UK’s Guardian newspaper naming it one of the best TV shows of the year.

Co-written by Joe Hampson, it stars Martin as a recovering drug addict who embarks on an intense, whirlwind romance with a previously heterosexual woman and also stars Charlotte Ritchie and Lisa Kudrow.

Martin, who is represented by Tiffany Agbeko at Curtis Brown and Audrey Rowe and Rob Coleman at CAA, said: “I absolutely love working with Objective Fiction; their sensitivity, sense of humour and drive make them the dream partners for me.”