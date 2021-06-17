Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > Objective partners with Feel Good star

Objective partners with Feel Good star

Mae Martin in Feel Good

UK prodco Objective Fiction, producer of Netflix and Channel 4’s Feel Good, has signed a first-look deal with the comedy drama’s creator, co-writer and star, Mae Martin.

Objective and Canadian comedian Martin are currently working on a new, as-yet-unannounced comedy drama project for Netflix, which recently launched the second and final season of Feel Good globally.

All3Media-owned Objective Fiction and Martin will develop TV and film projects for both the UK and international markets.

Feel Good first aired on Netflix and the UK’s Channel 4 in 2020, with both the New York Times and the UK’s Guardian newspaper naming it one of the best TV shows of the year.

Co-written by Joe Hampson, it stars Martin as a recovering drug addict who embarks on an intense, whirlwind romance with a previously heterosexual woman and also stars Charlotte Ritchie and Lisa Kudrow.

Martin, who is represented by Tiffany Agbeko at Curtis Brown and Audrey Rowe and Rob Coleman at CAA, said: “I absolutely love working with Objective Fiction; their sensitivity, sense of humour and drive make them the dream partners for me.”

Nico Franks
Nico Franks 17-06-2021 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:



Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

Objective partners with Feel Good star 9 Story moves into Circle Square BBCS Americas adds Endeavor exec Studio21 script comp opens for entries Jon Bernthal turns Gigolo for Showtime BMP teams up with comedian Seales Discovery+, Martin transform teen bedrooms YouTube, Znak put Rock in hard place Peacock celebrates female ’96 Olympic champs Super RTL sets sail with Lana Longbeard Disney EMEA puts originals over reboots Film London unveils animation strategy Omens Studios brings Ecosaurs to Annecy Fuse content heads to rlaxx TV, MTN NBC tears up Manifest TBS, CJ ENM team up for Japanese remakes NBCUniversal Int'l Networks finds Paradise CBS Reality orders Polish crime originals Nelvana to shop Property Bros kids' show Freeform set for another Cruel Summer Cartoon Network's Pitt spotlights folklore

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows