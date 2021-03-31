Objective Fiction sets up in US

All3Media-owned UK drama producer Objective Fiction is launching a US arm, with head of scripted Hannah Mackay moving to LA to lead it.

Mackay will become senior VP of Objective Fiction America with immediate effect, focusing on North American originals and US/UK coproductions.

This will complement Objective Fiction’s current slate of US developments, which include: a new project from Feel Good creator and star Mae Martin for Netflix; The Hook, by Neil Forsyth and John Niven and Designer Spy by Kevin Cecil and Andy Riley, both for AMC Studios; Witless, a coproduction with Funny or Die for CBS Studios; and a new female take on Peep Show for FX.

Objective Fiction’s new US office will also help to orchestrate the international growth of Tannadice Pictures, a label it established in 2020 with Guilt writer Neil Forsyth.

During her time at Objective, Mackay produced the final series of Peep Show in 2015, Year of the Rabbit for Channel 4 and IFC in 2019, as well as exec producing the first season of Feel Good in 2020. Prior to this, Hannah was script editor on Fresh Meat, as well as serving on three seasons of the Bafta-award winning Toast of London.

Objective Fiction, the Objective Media Group label launched by Ben Farrell in January 2016, has grown its output year on year with productions including Mae Martin’s Feel Good, which returns to Netflix this year for a second season; Roisin Conaty’s GameFace for Channel 4 and Hulu; the forthcoming Toast of Tinseltown for BBC One, and The Larkins for ITV.

Farrell said: “Opening an LA base is the logical creative evolution for Objective Fiction, based both on our current US projects and our ambition to grow our North American business. Hannah Mackay has been a key figure in our success thus far and I’m delighted she has agreed to lead this exciting new chapter for Objective Fiction.”

Objective Fiction America will be based alongside Objective Media Group America, within All3Media America.