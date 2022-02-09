O4 Media joins Boxatricks to adapt Top Trumps card came as quizshow

Hong Kong-based distributor O4 Media has teamed up with London-headquartered Boxatricks to produce a TV quizshow based on the popular 1970s card game Top Trumps.

Created and developed by Boxatricks, which is led by managing director Steve Springford, the format is based on the educational card game owned and marketed by UK board game company Winning Moves.

O4 Media, under MD Gary Pudney, has been appointed as the sole international distributor. The former Keshet International exec formed O4 Media last year with the goal of developing IP and distributing scripted and non-scripted formats.

The Top Trumps card game, first released in 1978, sees players compare various values on their cards in order to win as many cards as possible from other players. Details around the rules for the TV version have not yet been revealed.

The announcement comes almost six years after Boxatricks first announced plans to turn the card game into a TV property.

“Having grown up playing and collecting Top Trumps, this project is personally exciting for me. I’m looking forward to seeing the migration from card-based to the TV screen and taking this exciting quizshow format worldwide,” said Pudney.

“We were delighted when Winning Moves asked us to create a new TV quiz version of this iconic family card game, and we feel that we have developed something that offers a whole new way of asking and answering questions whilst providing fun for viewers and players alike,” added Springford, who launched Boxatricks in 2013 alongside Colman Hutchinson and Who Wants to be a Millionaire? creators Michael Whitehill and David Briggs.