NZFC loses exec to Script to Screen as restructure continues

The New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) has lost another senior executive with head of talent development Dale Corlett selected to lead Script to Screen.

Script to Screen is a not-for-profit organisation that acts as a networking and skills development hub operating regional storytelling workshops, development programmes for new and emerging screen makers and annual conference the Big Screen Symposium.

Corlett will begin his new role as executive director from July 10, replacing outgoing Script to Screen head Jackie Dennis.

The former Scottish feature film director has worked in talent development for the past 30 years including 11 years as Scotland’s GMAC Film CEO and creative director of GMAC Film and more recently nine years as the head of talent development at the NZFC.

“I have always been inspired by the work Script to Screen delivers and the impact its programmes make for our screen storytellers. So, it is a huge honour and privilege to have been chosen by the board of Script to Screen to be the next Executive Director”, Corlett said.

The NZFC is in the midst of a significant restructure which will come into force on July 1 and includes the removal of 28 executive positions and the creation of 15 new ones, effectively culling 13 jobs. It is unclear if the newly vacant role of head of talent development will be retained.

Earlier this month, NZFC confirmed that its chair, Alastair Carruthers, would be leaving the organisation after less than two years in the role. https://www.c21media.net/news/alastair-carruthers-set-to-exit-as-new-zealand-film-commission-prepares-restructure/