NZ On Air supports more new commissions and increases kids’ investment in latest funding round

New Zealand funding body NZ On Air has granted 131 applicants requesting NZ$70.9m (US$39.6m) funding in its latest round covering scripted, non-fiction, podcasts, Tamariki (kids), Rangatahi (youth), content development, and capability and discoverability.

The agency said in making its decisions it prioritised NZSPR (New Zealand Screen Production Rebate) applications that required ‘last-in’ funding in the range of NZ$1m-$3m, with the potential to contract and move into pre-production at pace. TVNZ garnered the lion’s share of funding with 32 projects awarded, including a return season of documentary Escaping Utopia about secretive community Gloriavale from Warner Bros International Television Production NZ.

Format Taskmaster NZ from Kevin & Co has been funded for a seventh season for TVNZ. Other TVNZ projects supported include three more one-off documentaries as part of the return of Documentary NZ, Eat Well for Less NZ S6, Diary of a Junior Doctor S2, Q+A with Jack Tame and Tagata Pasifika.

Under the scripted category $7m in funding was awarded which included original Samoan crime comedy commission from TVNZ Dead Losi, produced by Sweetshop Entertainment, and Chan, commissioned for Three and ThreeNow from Kevin & Co.

Second season funding was also awarded to drama Inky Pinky Ponky from Tikilounge Productions for The Coconet TV.

Under non-fiction projects, 27 projects shared in $13.5m, with 47 applications received.

In children’s content the agency doubled its original commitment to the funding round, increasing it from $3m to $7.1m using all its available kids funding for the year.

In a Canadian coproduction with Mosaic Entertainment and NZ’s Whitebait Productions for Whakaata Māori and YouTube is Māui And Elvis. Funding has also been allotted for new seasons of Kea Kids News from Luke Nola & Friends for YouTube Kids, Toi Time Rogue Productions for TVNZ 2 and Tralala from Tralala Limited for Sky Open.

The older youth demographic of rangatahi projects also received an additional $500,00 funding taking the investment to $3m.

In a funding collaboration NZ On Air and Te Māngai Pāho, the Māori based content fund have co-funded up to $8m of high-end scripted and non-fiction Māori language content for a broad audience and containing 30% or more Māori language.

Two returning scripted series were funded from producers Hi Mamma for TVNZ+, Dead Ahead 2, and End of the Valley 2 from Miro Productions for Whakaata Māori. In non-fiction, Great Southern Television’s The Casketeers: Life and Death Around the Globe 2 is funded for a return season for TVNZ 1.