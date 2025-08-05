NZ On Air boosts investment in factual as platforms cut local content funding

New Zealand (NZ) funding agency NZ On Air has committed to prioritising factual programming as the industry grapples with waning levels of commercial investment.

NZ On Air said its latest funding decisions were a direct response to the challenging media environment. “Local platforms have been clear they can no longer afford to commercially fund the local content they previously could. This is impacting the volume of local stories available for New Zealand audiences, and work in the local production sector,” it said.

The agency had originally assigned NZ$9m (US$5.31m) to the current round of non-fiction programming, but due to demand has allocated an additional NZ$3.6m.

“Rather than waiting for market conditions to improve, we’re taking action to ensure local content not only survives but flourishes. This investment strategy supports our broader commitment to maintaining a vibrant, diverse local content ecosystem that gives New Zealand audiences compelling reasons to choose local stories over international alternatives,” said Cameron Harland, CEO of NZ On Air.

Harland added that recently supported projects have appealed to audiences and reflect the depth and shape of New Zealand culture.

The rise of coproduction investment, which the funding body is encouraging, has also helped to support large-scale programming.

The three most significant funding investments included NZ’s longest-running comedy, 7 Days, commissioned by Three/ThreeNow. Its producer, Sky Free, received NZ$1.5m in support.

The other two are reality formats The Traitors NZ, from South Pacific Pictures for Three/ThreeNow, and Celebrity Treasure Island, from Warner Bros International Television Production (WBITP) NZ for TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+. Both received NZ$1.4m each.

Meanwhile, The Perfect Suspect, a four-part true crime series from Serendipity Pictures and Black Inc Media for TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+, received NZ$1.1m, while Killer Whale: The Disappearance of Alysha Hanin, from Our Story for Three/ThreeNow and RNZ, was awarded NZ$823,300.

Additional funding was received by Ruckus Media for Don’t Be a Passenger, for Sky Open, Sky Go and Neon; Hyundai Country Calendar 2026, for TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+; Bryn & Ku’s Singles Club 2, from Hex Work for The Spinoff, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube; and 10-part series Pacific Heat, produced by Greenstone TV for Sky Open, Sky Go and Neon.

Perpetual Entertainment’s Celebrity Escape, for Three and ThreeNow, was also funded, alongside the Milan Winter Paralympics, for TVNZ+ and Duke; DNZ: Hacked!, from Attitude Pictures for TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+; You, Me & Menopause, from Storymaker for TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+; Did I Really Ask for That? from Augusto for TVNZ 1 and TVNZ +; and My House My Castle, from WBITP NZ for Three and ThreeNow.