NY studio Viewpark partners Inspired Girl to serve up Mary Giuliani’s Tiny Hot Dogs

New York-based studio Viewpark and media company Inspired Girl Enterprises in California are developing a scripted TV adaptation of US author and caterer Mary Giuliani’s book Tiny Hot Dogs: A Memoir in Small Bites.

Tiny Hot Dogs recounts Giuliani’s path to success in the catering industry, from her childhood on Long Island to becoming one of New York City’s most high-profile food entrepreneurs, dubbed ‘caterer to the stars’ by the press.

Giuliani will serve as head writer on the series, while Michael Smith (Suits, Law & Order) directs.

Giuliani and Smith also exec produce, along with Viewpark founder and CEO Krysanne Katsoolis and Inspired Girl’s founder and CEO Jennifer Tuma-Young and exec VP of film and television Tara Fogarty-Graziano.

Inspired Girl Enterprises creates, develops and produces IP for books, television, films, curriculums, events and communities.