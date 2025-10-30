NRK orders festive scripted comedy inspired by celebrity-fronted reality TV shows

Norwegian public broadcaster NRK is gearing up to launch a scripted comedy from Oslo-based Seefood TV based on a fictional reality TV show inspired by hits such as The Celebrity Traitors.

Santa in Disguise will premiere on December 1 and brings together two of Norway’s biggest comedy stars Herman Flesvig (In the Army Now) and Kevin Vågenes (Couples Therapy) for the first time.

Santa in Disguise continues the beloved Nissene på låven (Santas in the Barn) universe, originally created by Espen Eckbo and Kristian Ødegård in 2001 – now reborn for NRK with new characters, a fresh story and a renewed satirical bite.

Described as a mock reality Christmas comedy filled with parody, mischief and festive chaos, it follows a TV show where over 24 days, 24 Santas live together on an abandoned pig farm, competing to prove they’ve mastered the most important Santa skill: knowing who’s been naughty and who’s been nice.

But among them hides a ‘Santa in disguise,’ a mischievous imposter whose mission is to sabotage the competition and steal money from the grand prize pot. Each night, the Santas must vote for who they believe is the saboteur. On Christmas Eve, only one Santa – good or bad – will remain, walking away with a huge cash prize.

Alongside Flesvig and Vågenes, who each play multiple roles, the cast includes Mikkel Niva as host, Amalie Stuve, Kåre Conradi, Marit Andreassen, Jan Sælid, Tuva Billing, and Javad el Bakali, with financial expert Hallgeir Kvadsheim (Luksusfellen) appearing as himself.

The series is directed by Erlend Westnes, who previously helmed the Canneseries-winning Dumbsday.

“Getting Norway’s two biggest comedy stars to finally join forces on one show has been amazing,” said Aleksander Herresthal, producer at Seefood TV and creator of international formats such as The Box, Couples Therapy and Still Looking.

“The rise of celebrity-driven reality has given Santa in Disguise even more momentum, and the huge success of shows like The Traitors and The Bloody Game has inspired us to craft a sharp, funny and festive parody for a new generation.”

Christina Rezk Resar, head of comedy at NRK, added: “The Nissene universe has been part of Norwegian Christmas traditions for over two decades. It’s incredibly exciting to bring it to NRK in a renewed version – with a fantastic cast, sharp humour, and plenty of festive intrigue.”