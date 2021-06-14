NRK names head of int’l drama finance

Norwegian pubcaster NRK has hired producer Hans-Jørgen Osnes as its first ever head of international drama financing.

Osnes has been a producer at Nordic prodco Motlys for more than 10 years. He is best known for producing feature films, with credits including 2014’s Blind and 2011’s Oslo, 31st August.

The appointment was first teased by NRK head of drama Ivar Køhn in a Schedule Watch interview with C21 in March.

Åse Marie Bendiksen, head of NRK content, said: “Osnes is a very important addition to our team. With his experience and network within the drama industry, he will become a great asset and complement our relatively new department.”

Osnes added: “I am excited and honoured to join the strong team at NRK. I am looking forward to using my experience from TV and independent drama financing to find strategies and expand my network so that NRK can create even more world-class drama.”

Køhn said: “International co-operation and financing is becoming increasingly important for NRK and the Norwegian drama community. Hans-Jørgen will play a crucial role in funding NRK’s drama productions and in the dialogue between NRK, Norwegian production companies and the international television scene.”