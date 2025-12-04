NRK in Norway takes ITV Studios’ Nobody’s Fool

NEWS BRIEF: NRK in Norway has commissioned a local version of ITV Studios’ new reality quiz format Nobody’s Fool.

The Norwegian version will be produced by ITV Studios Norway and is set to launch on the channel in 2026, with an 8×60’ series commissioned. The news follows the commission of the original UK series for ITV1 and ITVX, also set to air in 2026. The format is co-produced by Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios and Nobody’s Hero for ITV which has an overall deal with ITV America.