NPO3 books Table for Two

Dutch broadcaster NPO3 has ordered a factual entertainment format set in a restaurant from Banijay-owned local production company SimpelZodiak.

Table for Two (Tafel voor Twee) focuses on two people having dinner, where one of the guests in each episode has no idea why they have been invited.

The mystery guest in the 8×50’ series could be a loved one, long-lost friend or an ex-partner, who will have the chance to say something they have wanted to get off their chest.

SimpelZodiak, formed by the merger of Simpel Media and Zodiak Nederlands, focuses on the development and production of content-driven factual entertainment, reality adventure and true-crime shows.

The company’s previous credits include Expeditie Robinson (Survivor), Hunted, Hunted VIPS, Temptation Island, Prettiest Girl of the Class, Your Home Made Perfect and Ik Vertrek (I am Leaving).