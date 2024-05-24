NP Singh stepping down at Sony Pictures Networks India after 25 years

NP Singh is leaving Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) after a quarter of a century with the company, most recently as managing director and CEO.

In a memo to staff this week Singh said he had decided to move on after 25 years at Sony and 44 in the TV business.

“Having reached many significant milestones with our team, I am now ready to focus on social change and shift from operational roles to advisory ones,” he said.

“However, my commitment to SPNI and its success remains strong. During my time here, we have established industry benchmarks, expanded our reach and achieved many noteworthy accomplishments. I am dedicated to ensuring our legacy of success continues and grows under the new leadership.

“I will continue to lead SPNI until we find the right person to take over. We have begun a structured succession planning process for my successor and hope to have exciting news to share in the near future. Finding the right fit is our top priority.”

Since joining as chief financial officer in 1999, Singh has held roles including chief operating officer, which he was promoted to in 2004, before becoming MD and CEO in 2014.

His departure follows the collapse of the long-mooted US$10bn merger between Sony and India’s Zee Entertainment, which fell apart in January after two years of wrangling.

That decision was reportedly due to Sony no longer being comfortable with having Zee CEO Punit Goenka lead the combined company.

When the long-gestating deal was first announced in December 2021, the companies said Goenka would lead the new entity as MD and CEO. However, reports began to circulate in November that Sony and Zee were at loggerheads over who should be in charge, with Sony favouring Singh for the role.