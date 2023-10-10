Please wait...
Novelist Jeffrey Archer’s Kane & Abel trilogy to be adapted by Eleven, Sony

Kane & Abel tells the story of a rich Boston banker and a poor Polish immigrant in an epic tale of revenge

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) and SPT-owned UK prodco Eleven (Sex Education) are to adapt novelist Jeffrey Archer’s Kane & Abel trilogy for television.

The three books – Kane & Abel, The Prodigal Daughter and Shall We Tell the President – were written by former politician Archer between 1977 and 1982.

Kane & Abel tells the story of a rich Boston banker and a poor Polish immigrant in an epic tale of revenge that spans 60 years. Sarah Quintrell (His Dark Materials) will adapt the novels for TV.

The TV series is to be executive produced by Joel Wilson and Jamie Campbell for Eleven, and James Baker and James Archer for The Jeffrey Archer Company. SPT is handling international distribution.

Wilson said: “The combination of writer Sarah Quintrell and Jeffrey’s incredibly compelling trilogy is a deeply fascinating one and I can’t wait to find a broadcaster who shares our vision for the long-running series we have in mind.”

Neil Batey 10-10-2023 ©C21Media

