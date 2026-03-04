Nova Mundi Studios aims to make killing with Helen Dexter books adaptation

UK production company Nova Mundi Studios is developing a cosy crime TV series based on the Helen Dexter murder mystery novels by Glenda Young.

The outfit, based in the north-east of England, is adapting Murder at the Seaview Hotel and is shopping the project to broadcasters.

Published in 2021, the four-book series is inspired by Young’s own childhood holidays to the North Yorkshire seaside resort of Scarborough.

The novels follow the adventures of Dexter, a hotel proprietor-turned-wannabe-detective who solves a series of unusual murders.

Home producer Nova Mundi is developing the show alongside producer Mike Noble (Brassic), with cast details yet to be announced.

Nova Mundi said it is aiming for the project, if commissioned, to be extended into a long-running series drawing from the other three books in the series.

Marc de Launay, executive producer and founder of Nova Mundi, said: “It’s fantastic to be working with Glenda on developing what will be an amazing cosy crime series, showcasing the talent and the character of the north-east of England.”