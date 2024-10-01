Norwegian gameshow Nation’s Dumbest joins BBC Studios’ format slate for Mipcom

BBC Studios has secured international distribution rights to Norwegian-based Montreux Film and Fjernsyn’s gameshow format Nation’s Dumbest and will launch the show at Mipcom later this month.

Nation’s Dumbest sees 12 celebrities fight it out to be eliminated from the competition as quickly as possible to avoid being crowned the nation’s dumbest.

The original comedy gameshow format, Norges Dummeste (Norway’s Dumbest) began airing on Norway’s public broadcaster TV 2 in August 2024.

The format launches at Mipcom 2024 later this month where creators Erik Solbakken and Jørgen Høst will present the format to buyers for the first time.

Other new quiz and gameshow formats launching at Mipcom include BBC Studios Entertainment Productions The Answer Run, a high-stakes game show where every question travels down the ‘run’, and the players must sort the questions into the correct answer to bank the cash.

From BBC Studios Entertainment Productions, Nippon TV and Empire of Arkadia, Koso Koso’s contestants think they are in a product review show, unaware of the secret squad of celebrity sneakers observing their every move. The celebrity sneakers must skillfully complete ridiculous missions without getting caught to win cash for the clueless contestants.

Finally, Silence is Golden from Richard Bacon’s UK indie Yes Yes Media Production is a comedy game show where it pays not to laugh. The studio audience begin with a shared prize pot of £250k and all they have to do to keep it is not make a sound.

BBC Studios also represent formats that are nominated at The International Format Awards, including Magnum Media’s The 1% Club for Best Returning Format and Love Productions’ The Great Bake Off for Best Competition Reality Format.