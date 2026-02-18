Norway’s NRK books into Hotel Romantiek

NEWS BRIEF: Norwegian pubcaster NRK has licensed Belgian senior dating format Hotel Romantiek for a local adaptation.

Expected to launch in 2027, the Norwegian version will be produced by Fremantle’s Strix. Created by Woestijnvis, Hotel Romantiek first aired on VRT 1 in Belgium in 2016 and is currently in its sixth season. The format has also been licensed by Sat.1 in Germany, NPO in the Netherlands, RTVE in Spain, Sweden’s SVT and Denmark’s DR.