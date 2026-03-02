Norway’s Monster appoints Kim Strømstad as head of programming

Fremantle-owned Norwegian production company Monster has appointed Kim Strømstad as head of programming.

Strømstad, previously a producer at Fremantle, will lead Monster’s sales and development as well as setting its creative direction.

His arrival follows the recent appointment of Agnete Thuland, who joined the firm as MD after the departure of Eva Rolland Korsham.

Strømstad joins a Monster management team that also includes Nina Schrader Braathen, head of production, and Jeanette Akersveen, chief financial officer.

Thuland said: “Monster needs to consolidate its creative power into one person to increase speed, focus and execution in our creative and commercial work.

“We need to provide our clients with closer, more strategic follow-up to ensure we develop content that hits the market. Kim’s background as a versatile and creative TV producer with major productions on his CV and strong relationships is a perfect match.”

Strømstad joined Fremantle in 2020 and has previously held producer and director roles at NRK and Warner Bros.