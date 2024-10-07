Please wait...
Northwoods Survival tops Blue Ant Studios’ multi-genre content slate for Mipcom

Northwoods Survival follows people trying to build new lives in Canada’s northern landscape

Canada’s Blue Ant Studios (BAS) has unveiled an extensive multi-genre slate of content to shop to buyers at Mipcom, including factual series Northwoods Survival.

The 8×60’ title, produced by BAS, follows a diverse group of people trying to build new lives in Canada’s unforgiving northern landscape.

The roster also includes three true crime series: The Killer You Know (20×60’, Jupiter Entertainment), The Eunuch Maker (20×60’/1×60’, Future Studios, Krempelwood), and The Jury: Death on the Staircase (5×60’, Northern Pictures).

In history-skewing programming, BAS is shopping Emperor: The Rise and Fall of a Dynasty (3×60’, October Films & GroupM Motion), Hitler’s British Island (2×60’, Blink), Bettany Hughes’ Lost Worlds: The Nabataeans (3×60’, Sandstone Global), Atlantis: The Lost City Unearthed (3×60’/1×60’, Canales Media) and Battle of the Atlantic (3×60’, October Films & GroupM Motion).

Lifestyle offerings include Tom Kerridge: Secrets of the Pub Kitchen (10×30’, Bone Soup Productions), and Kitchen Glow Up (8×30’, Intuitive Content).

In Nature, wildlife and environment, meanwhile, the roster has titles such as Survival of the Beast (6×60’, Beach House Pictures), Pride Rules (5×60’, Lion Mountain Media), Shared Planet (4×60’, River Road Films), Wings Over Water (1×60’, Dorsey Pictures), Boss Shark (1×60’, Wildbear Entertainment), Planet Weird (6×60’, Wildbear Entertainment), Wild Sky (4×60’ Wildbear Entertainment), Cub Camp (6×60’, Merit Motion Pictures), The Secret Life of the Hermit Crab (1×60’, Featuristic Films), Hop for Wildlife: The Next Generation (8×60’, Arcadia Entertainment), and 399: Queen of the Tetons (1×90’/1×60’, Lucky 8).

Documentaries to be offered to buyers include The ‘A’ Word: America’s War on Women (1×60’, The Independent), Warship: Life in the Royal Navy (3×60’, True North), and Renee Gracie: Fireproof (1×90’, Rush Films). My Haunted Hometown (8×60, BAS) is a paranormal road trip series.

BAS is also shopping returning series such as Mysteries from Above S4 (8×60’), Race Against the Tide S4 (10×30’), Big Little Crimes S2 (15×30’), Gone Fishing S7 (8×30/2×60’), Great Australian Walks S2 (10 x60’), Money for Nothing S17 (20×60’), Wildlife ER S3 (6 x60’) and Neu Earth S2 (2×60’).

Neil Batey 07-10-2024 ©C21Media
