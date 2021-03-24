Northern Sister hires for launch

Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider and Jane Featherstone’s drama prodco Sister is opening an office in the UK city of Manchester and has hired an executive producer to run it.

Dubbed Northern Sister, the new division will be led by former freelance exec producer Lucy Dyke, who will focus on developing and producing high-end scripted projects in the region, as well as continuing to work with the company’s teams in London and LA.

Dyke will also strengthen creative ties with writers, producers and creative talent in UK cities including Leeds, Liverpool, Newcastle and Bradford.

Prior to joining Northern Sister, Dyke worked on shows for Sister, including two seasons of BBC and AMC coproduction The Split, and produced Black Mirror for Netflix and Ripper Street for Amazon.

Dyke said: “This is an exciting chance to collaborate with the extraordinarily talented creatives in this area and beyond, and to recognise the need to create more opportunities outside of London. Sister is a brilliantly empowering company who always put great storytelling first and I can’t wait to explore what we can do together”.

Sister, known for HBO and Sky hit drama Chernobyl, was launched last year as a production and development company subsuming Featherstone’s UK-based indie Sister Pictures. It is headquartered in London and also has an office in LA.