Northern Irish studios given green light to join Animation Ireland

Animation studios in Northern Ireland will now be allowed to become members of Irish trade association Animation Ireland, in addition to its UK counterpart Animation UK.

The move follows a deal agreed between Animation Ireland, Animation UK and Northern Ireland Screen. Northern Ireland is outside the European Union while the Republic of Ireland remains a member, following Brexit.

Animation Ireland described the deal as “a major step forward” in collaboration between studios in the two jurisdictions, whose previous joint work includes productions such as kids’ series Puffin Rock – a coproduction between Derry-based Dog Ears and Kilkenny-based Cartoon Saloon.

Northern Irish studios will now be able to participate with both Animation Ireland and Animation UK at international animation, film and TV events to jointly promote Ireland and the UK.

Animation Ireland CEO Ronan McCabe said: ‘’This is a major milestone for the Irish animation sector on both sides of the border. There has always been a great spirit of collaboration in the animation sector and that is what this announcement is all about.

“By working together, we can all help ensure the island of Ireland continues to grow its reputation as a leading international hub for animation production. There are already a huge number of linkages between us in terms of animation, film and TV production so it makes perfect sense to be more formally linked.’’