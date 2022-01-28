Norman Lear preps LGBTQ+ romantic drama film For Another Time

Good Times creator Norman Lear is executive producing an LGBTQ+ romantic drama feature written by Argentine actor Juan Pablo Di Pace.

Di Pace will also produce, direct and star in For Another Time, which is based on the Mamma Mia! The Movie actor’s life. Andres Pepe Estrada also serves as director, as well as editor.

Alongside Lear, executive producers are Brent Miller, president of production at Lear’s prodco Act III Productions, Massimiliano Milic, CEO of Terroir Films, and Kent Gibbon.

In addition to Di Pace, producers are Margret Hiddleston and Stephanie Slack from Off Camera Entertainment, Guillermo Escalona and Kristen Carroll, founder and CEO of SpoPro/Spotlight Productions and Immaterial Media.

Carroll said: “The buying power of the LGBTQ+ population – two thirds of them in the targeted 18 to 34 age range – is US$1 trillion, second only to the 50+ demographic for disposable income, and they are clamouring for stories and quality productions that reflect their experiences and lifestyles. We are excited to bring this inventive and nuanced story of love and self-discovery to a global audience.”

For Another Time will shoot on location in Duino, Italy and Buenos Aires, Argentina and follows a queer filmmaker (Di Pace) who gets an unexpected invitation to revisit the family that forever influenced his past. Further casting is underway and will be announced in due course.