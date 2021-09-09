Nordic prodco Miso Film brings in TV4’s Max Hallén as MD

Fremantle-backed Nordic production company Miso Film has appointed Max Hallén as managing director.

Hallén is joining from his position as director of business affairs at Swedish broadcaster TV4 and C More.

Miso Film has in recent years produced crime series Modus I & II, based on Anne Holt’s novels, in co-operation with TV4 and ZDF, and Box 21, adapted from Roslund & Hellström’s novel, for NENT.

Its TV credits also include Jesper Ganslandt’s feature 438 Days, starring Gustand Skarsgård and Matias Varela, and I Will be Home For Christmas, based on Peter Jöback’s life.

Forthcoming productions include HBO Max original Lust, staring Sofia Helin, and NENT crime series Cell 8, also based on Roslund & Hellström’s novels.

Fremantle-owned Miso Film Group is headed by the producer duo of Jonas Allen and Peter Bose, who created the company in 2004. It has offices in Sweden and Norway and its main headquarters is in Denmark.

Bose, CEO and producer, said: “I have known Max for many years and he has been on our wish list for a long time. Max has an extensive knowledge of the Swedish film and TV business and we are really excited to get him on board to strengthen our growth in a rapidly changing market.”

Hallén added: “Miso Film has a strong history with Nordic premium drama, in both series and features. They have been at the forefront of developing Nordic content into new genres and directions. The focus and determination of the company has always impressed me. I look forward to being a part of Miso Film and expanding the future Swedish team.”