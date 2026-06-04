Nordic fiction production falls by 30% as market contracts, confirms Mediavision

Scripted TV and film production in the Nordic region has slumped by 30% after broadcasters and streamers slashed commissions, according to analyst Mediavision.

The new data revealed by the Stockholm-based company shows 57 new fiction titles premiered across the Nordics during 2025, down significantly from the 79 recorded the year before.

Local commercial broadcasters reduced their scripted output by nearly 40%, while greenlights from global streamers fell by around 30%. Public service broadcasters were more supportive in comparison, with output down by only about 10%.

Despite the decline in production volumes, global streamers strengthened their position within the Nordic scripted sector. Their share has increased from less than 25% in 2023 to 37% in 2025, underscoring the growing influence of international players in the local production ecosystem.

It is the latest piece of research to confirm what many Nordic players will have known, after Ampere Analysis said earlier this year that commissioning in the Nordics declined sharply between 2024 and 2025.

Recent years have seen several Nordic prodcos go bust due to challenges including inflation, rising production costs, shrinking broadcaster budgets, economic headwinds and a decline in commissions.

Outfits that went to the wall included Helsinki-based Tuffi Films, Beta-owned Fisher King (Bordertown) and Finnish outfit Hihhihhii. In 2024, Finnish TV executive Mia Ylönen told C21 that industry colleagues had been forced to turn to construction jobs and consider selling their homes because they’d been out of work for so long.

Joakim Klingspor, head of content analysis at Mediavision, said: “The Nordic production market is undergoing a structural shift. Broadcasters and streamers are becoming far more selective in what they commission, resulting in fewer productions.

“As global platforms maintain a large share of commissions, Nordic producers are increasingly operating in an international market context. This is likely to accelerate the adaptation of Nordic productions toward global models, such as more scalable formats and international production standards.”