Nordic buyers put production values first

LA SCREENINGS: Nordic programme buyers in LA this month are being more selective than before but still need US shows with strong stories and high production values for broadcast schedules and streaming catalogues.

The Nordic TV outlets have undoubtedly reduced their fascination with the US drama series and sitcoms that were once pillars of TV schedules through the 1980s and 1990s.

Nevertheless, Hollywood’s massive output volume, high production values and star power are still factors to be reckoned with, Nordic buyers tell C21 as they prepped their trips to the LA Screenings this week.

Danish pubcaster DR, for example, is in Los Angeles to scout for potential acquisitions, capture market trends and meet new collaborators, its scripted buyer reveals.

“We are looking for event TV and miniseries; anything from epic and high-concept series to spy series and nail-biting thrillers. We need to expand our family profile, so we are also looking for series that work across generations,” Maria Bjerre-Nielsen, director of scripted acquisitions, tells C21.

DR will pick selected US series for its portfolio but is particularly big on film. Acquisitions range from big American box office hits to classic movies, as well as indie films with limited theatrical windows and big arthouse films from the festival circuit.

The Danish public broadcaster is also in LA to stock up on new and older content for streamer DRTV, which is available on a wide range of devices including mobile phones and tablets, personal computers and smart televisions.

“We buy back-catalogue and library titles – both films and series. We’re especially interested in crime fiction and costume/period drama that works for us in the series catalogue. We’ll never stop looking for the next Downton Abbey,” says Bjerre-Nielsen, referring to the UK period drama distributed by NBCUniversal.

“A surprise hit for us last year was Columbo and now we are looking for the next iconic series to revive. We also buy classic films for both linear and DRTV, everything from nostalgic westerns and legendary gangster films to magnificent Oscar-winning movies.”

Over in Norway, commercial broadcaster TV2 and its streamer TV2 Play remain keen on US mainstream network series, drawing on long-standing programming traditions from when the broadcaster was launched over 30 years ago. Currently on air on TV2 are the FBI franchise, The Rookie, Yellowstone and Grey’s Anatomy – for which it has the first window.

“We will look for the optimal content mix of long-running and limited series, both procedural and serialised shows,” says TV2 Group’s international content director, Nina Lorgen Flemmen.

“Demand for US content in Norway, particularly on platforms like TV2 Play, remains consistently high. Although this trend began back in the 1980s with linear programming, it has transitioned on to both local and global streaming platforms. There’s a strong preference for US mainstream procedural and relationship dramas,” she continues.

And as linear TV audiences rapidly migrate to digital television, US shows are primarily offered on the company’s SVoD platform. “Although some series may occupy linear time slots, their performance has been decreasing due to changing viewer habits, as audiences are not inclined to allocate specific viewing times anymore. As a result, year-on-year viewership for such shows has decreased dramatically.”

Nevertheless, she recognises that linear TV continues to serve as an effective promotional platform for launching new shows on streamer TV2 Play. “We pride ourselves in offering a local broad one-stop service, in addition to a transactional store with all the studios present with their recent features and library.”

Of course, the availability of US content has fluctuated in recent years as Hollywood studios hoarded shows for their own streamers, then more recently reverting to a content licensing strategy as the need for a return on investment was felt.

“There was initial concern when the US studios began retaining shows for their own platforms; however, we believe it is more strategic to diversify risk by selling to a wide range of buyers, including services like ours, to maintain a robust studio business. This is akin to a ‘frenemy’ strategy,” Flemmen says.

The availability of US content on those studio-backed streamers, however, has led to changes in how TV2 plays US content, says Flemmen.

“The linear window is of little importance for international US shows – it is more used as a promotion for our SVoD service TV2 Play. Our service has an approximately 53% daily usage rate which is a fantastic accomplishment, indicating a desire for a broad spectrum and a mix of local content, sports and scripted drama – where US network shows remain strong, regardless of the influx of content from US streamers,” she says.

As for what has been on her shopping list this week, Flemmen says: “We are seeking out procedural, relationship and feel-good dramas. There is a lack of long-running feel-good and relationship drama, and we see a gap after A Million Little Things and Station 19 got cancelled. We are looking to find substitutes for this target group on our service.

”Given our commercial focus at TV2, we’re currently not seeking content with overly complex or dark storylines. We aim to maintain a balanced and accessible offering for our audience,” she adds.

TV2’s main competitor in Norway, public broadcaster NRK, did not attend the LA Screenings this time around but execs from the broadcaster will be in Los Angeles next week to visit the US studios and survey the market, NRK tells C21.

Commercial public broadcaster TV2 in Denmark, which is not affiliated with TV2 in Norway, appreciates that the LA Screenings are an industry fixture where buyers pick up insights on the trends in American TV.

“It’s about content, viewing habits and expectations; and more specifically about how American content can play a role in our mix of Danish content, which is TV2’s core offering,” says Anders Leifer, head of acquisitions and formats at TV2

The Danish broadcaster offers a wide range of international shows on streamer TV2 Play and through partnerships with pay TV platform C More (including Britbox) and US joint venture streamer SkyShowtime, operated by NBCUniversal and Paramount Global.

“The US is an important market for us, and fortunately there are many quality series with well-known cast, good stories and high production values coming from American studios,” Leifer says, referring to hospital and crime series that remain strong genres from the US.

He also mentions Danish demand for family dramas with a touch of crime, such as Apple Never Falls with Sam Neill and Annette Bening.

American sitcoms these days, however, do not possess the same international relevance as Seinfeld and Friends once did and comedies have limited interest, according to Leifer. On the other hand, he does not rule out US shows that fit TV2 Charlie, the company’s channel brand for viewers over 60 years old.

“Our Charlie channel has traditionally focused on British crime, but we are always looking for good fiction that will expand our offer to viewers both on TV2 Charlie and TV2 Play,” Leifer says.

The impact of last year’s dual strikes in Hollywood was certainly felt among Nordic buyers who spoke to C21, but they soon found content from this side of the pond to fill any gaps. “We did source more British content, but more importantly we were able to showcase some really good Nordic content and local films,” says TV2’s Flemmen.

Karolina Kaminska also contributed to this article.