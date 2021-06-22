Noah sails with Sky Studios

UK indie Noah Media Group has inked a multi-title development deal with Sky Studios, the production and development arm of European media business Sky.

The partnership will see the Noah team, which includes filmmaker Gabriel Clarke (Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans) and director/producer Torquil Jones (Bobby Robson: More Than a Manager), coproduce an exclusive slate of feature documentaries and series across a range of topics, several of which will be rooted in sport.

The projects are expected to target Sky’s factual channels across Europe and viewers around the world with Sky’s sister company, NBCUniversal, taking a first-look option for global distribution.

“This is the first time Noah has entered into a multi-film partnership and is a hugely exciting next step for the company,” said Noah CEO John McKenna. “To have Sky Studios recognise the standards of our films to date is a huge testament to our filmmaking team.”

The first collaboration between Noah Media Group and Sky Studios will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

“Working with our factual commissioning teams in the UK, Italy and Germany, we’re excited to bring new documentaries from Noah Media Group to our 23.4 million customers across Europe and to viewers around the world,” said Sky Studios’ recently promoted director of factual Barnaby Shingleton. “Noah are uniquely placed in the market, creating premium documentaries that capture the zeitgeist and bring a fresh perspective to untold stories.”