Noah Media Group teams with Formula 1 driver Mark Webber on sports doc slate

UK prodco Noah Media Group has partnered with Australian Formula 1 driver Mark Webber to develop a sports documentary slate.

Nine-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner Webber joins Noah Media as brand ambassador and executive producer on several upcoming projects, where he will connect the prodco with high-profile sports stars for future doc opportunities.

Webber is already an exec producer on Noah Media’s upcoming feature doc 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible for Netflix. He is also an exec producer on Formula One-inspired feature doc Villeneuve & Pironi, which is currently in production and part of Noah Media’s development deal with Sky Studios.

Noah Media’s other sports docs include Finding Jack Charlton for the BBC, South of the River for BT Sport and Arsene Wenger: Invincible, which premiered in cinemas last week.

Noah Media’s co-founder and CEO John McKenna said: “We’ve really enjoyed working with Mark on several upcoming films and have seen first-hand the passion and standards he applies to everything he does.

“It’s fantastic to have a partner who is already facilitating exciting new relationships and will help us secure incredible global stories for our team to tell, to the very highest of standards, over the coming years.”