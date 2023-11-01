Noah Media Group appoints Fulwell 73 alum Adam Cohen as head of development

UK-based sports doc specialist Noah Media Group has appointed Adam Cohen as head of development.

Cohen joins the prodco from KEO Films, where he was development exec for one year, prior to which he worked at Fulwell 73 for five years, most recently as senior development producer.

While at Fulwell 73, the development team Cohen led sold feature docs Supergreed and Who Killed the KLF? to Sky, unscripted series Captains and The World Cup to Netflix, and recently released Mud, Sweat & Tears to Amazon’s Prime Video.

Also while at Fulwell 73, Cohen developed Jack Whitehall’s Training Days for YouTube Originals and Amongst the Stars for Disney+.

Cohen began his role with Noah Media at the beginning of October and has been utilising the prodco’s audience analytic technology, SlateIQ, to help with the development team’s decision-making, packaging and identifying ideal partners in the UK and internationally.

Noah Media is currently in production on five feature docs through its content fund, which are all set to be released in 2024, including one on track and field athlete and nine-time Olympic gold medallist Carl Lewis, exec produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s label Uninterrupted.