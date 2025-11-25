Noah Hawley and Rob McElhenney to adapt Ubisoft’s Far Cry game for FX

Disney-owned cablenet FX has commissioned an anthology series based on the Ubisoft video game franchise Far Cry.

The project, which received a straight-to-series order from FX, comes from Fargo creator Noah Hawley and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney.

The first game in the Far Cry franchise was released in 2004, with the most-recent sixth instalment launching in 2021.

It is a first-person shooter game and, according to its Wikipedia page, does not have “any significant shared narrative elements,” but rather a theme of “placing the player in a wilderness environment where they must fight against one or more despots that control the region as well as survive against wild animals that roam the open spaces.”

In the US, the series adaptation will stream on Hulu while internationally it will stream on Disney+.

It will be produced by FX Productions and executive produced by McElhenney through his More Better Productions banner and Hawley through his 26 Keys banner.

Hawley recently renewed his overall deal with FX under a agreement that also includes Disney Entertainment Television. McElhenney, meanwhile, appears in and executive produces the FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham.

In addition to McElhenney and Hawley, the Far Cry adaptation will be exec produced by 26 Keys’ Emilia Serrano, More Better Productions’ Jackie Cohn, 3 Arts, Nick Frenkel, John Campisi and Ubisoft Film & Television’s Gérard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin and Austin Dill.