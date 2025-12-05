No Sunny Side of the Doc in 2026 due to funding issues and industry challenges

International factual event Sunny Side of the Doc will not be held in 2026 due to a lack of funding, with its future beyond that looking uncertain.

The La Rochelle event’s organisers Doc Services confirmed the news this morning, citing “the loss of its main European grant, a decline in key financial support as well as organisational constraints.”

These would make it “impossible to deliver an event that meets the expectations and challenges of today’s global audiovisual ecosystem,” Doc Services said.

It added this would allow for “a time for reflection” as the international documentary community grapples with myriad challenges, as highlighted at this year’s edition.

The event’s absence in 2026 will be a major blow to factual producers, who have long enjoyed the event’s more relaxed atmosphere when compared to other conferences.

Its future looks uncertain, with the organisers saying that if it were to return in 2027, a “complete reconstruction” would be needed, under potential new organisers.

Throughout this transition period, the Doc Services team said it “remains available to answer questions from professionals and keep them informed of the next steps.”

For over 35 years, the event has brought together the international documentary community in La Rochelle to co-finance projects, elevate new voices and foster networking between filmmakers, producers, broadcasters, distributors and other potential financing partners.

Roman Jeanneau, president of Doc Services, said: “After six years at the helm of Doc Services, we are reaching the end of a cycle. It is with a heavy heart that I have decided not to host the 2026 edition of Sunny Side of the Doc.

“Our 36-year family journey with Sunny Side is coming to a close. In this moment, my thoughts go to Yves Jeanneau, who succeeded in creating an event and a strong brand that will outlive him. Sunny Side remains essential to the documentary industry, and we hope the voices of this industry will shape its future. I sincerely thank our partners and our professional community around the world for their trust, and all those who have contributed to strengthening this event throughout its history.”

Aurélie Reman, MD of Doc Services, adds: “Documentaries are and must remain a cultural, civic and democratic anchor. This conviction has guided my mission, supported by dedicated teams, a united industry and an engaged advisory board.

“Although current constraints force this difficult transition, I remain deeply convinced of the vital importance of Sunny Side of the Doc. Any reconstruction will require a renewed vision and the mobilisation of the entire international community. I share this ambition with the certainty that the documentary genre deserves this space of excellence, independence, authenticity and exchange in France and Europe.”

The event’s collaboration with Brazil and Latin America players will continue in 2026 at the LatAm Content Meeting, which is held in São Paulo between April 13 and 15. The call for projects remains open until December 10, ahead of three pitching sessions led by Sunny Side of the Doc.