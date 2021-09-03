Nkechi Okoro Carroll rocks new prodco, renews overall deal with Warner Bros TV

Warner Bros Television Group (WBTVG) has renewed its overall deal with US showrunner and executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll, who has also launched a new production shingle called Rock My Soul Productions.

Under the exclusive multiyear agreement, which is a renewal of a deal signed in 2018, Okoro Carroll and Rock My Soul will develop programming for all linear and streaming platforms under the Warner Bros umbrella, including HBO Max.

Among the projects already in the works is a sequel to the TV series Life Goes On, which ran for four seasons (83 episodes) from 1989 to 1993.

The original incarnation of the show follows the Thatcher family who live in suburban Chicago. The show is credited as being the first to star a main character with Down’s syndrome.

The rebooted drama will be executive produced by original cast members Kellie Martin and Chad Lowe. The show will see Martin reprise her on-screen role as an adult Becca Thatcher, who returns to her hometown.

Okoro Carroll is penning the script and will also serve as an EP. Michael Braverman, who created the original, is an executive consultant.

With the renewal of the overall deal, Okoro Carroll will continue as showrunner and executive producer on The CW/WBTV drama series All American, in addition to its spin-off series All American: Homecoming, which will premiere on The CW in midseason.

Okoro Carroll has tapped Lindsay Dunn, a former AGBO exec and WME talent agent, as head of television for Rock My Soul.

Dunn spent 14 years as an agent in WME’s TV literary and packaging department, during which time she repped Okoro Carroll, before moving to join AGBO in 2017 as executive VP and head of television. During her tenure with AGBO, which is led by Anthony and Joe Russo, Dunn produced shows including Citadel (Amazon), Deadly Class (Syfy) and From (Epix).

Prior to signing a deal with WBTVG in 2018, Okoro Carroll was under an overall deal at 20th Studios. Her other credits include Fox series The Resident, Rosewood, Bones and The Finder.