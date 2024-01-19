Nippon TV’s Japanese time travelling drama Rebooting is reborn on Netflix in APAC

Streamer Netflix has acquired Japanese time traveling drama series Rebooting to stream in Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions from January 19.

The Nippon TV scripted format originally aired domestically between January and March 2023. It was then picked up by Netflix later in the year to stream for Japanese subscribers.

Netflix will now make the show available for viewers in Southeast Asian countries such as Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Rebooting stars Sakura Ando (Shoplifters) as a young office worker who gets the chance to redo her banal life when she is caught in a time loop.

Keisuke Miyata, head of finished sales, Nippon TV, said: “It is the perfect timing for viewers in Asia to view the long-awaited hit series Rebooting on Netflix, after its victories with many major awards.

“I have no doubt that this amazing time loop series will surely surprise the Netflix audiences throughout APAC.”

Rie Sawaoka, director of content, Netflix Japan, said: “We are extremely proud of our ongoing collaboration with Nippon TV and be able to introduce this award-winning Japanese drama to the wider viewers outside of the country.”