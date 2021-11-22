Please wait...
Nippon TV runs up Guilty Flag for buyers

Nippon TV involves audience participation to solve a mystery

NEWS BRIEF: Japanese broadcaster Nippon TV is shopping scripted format Guilty Flag, in which viewers can take part to try to find the guilty party in a mystery scenario where a man’s wife and kids have disappeared.

The show, from the creators of suspense drama series Your Turn to Kill and conceptualised by Yasushi Akimoto, debuted in Japan in October and achieved extensive social media engagement. It will form part of Nippon TV’s slate at the forthcoming Asia Television Forum.

