Nippon TV brings scripted format from Mother creators to Mipcom

Japanese broadcaster Nippon TV is bringing three formats to Mipcom next month, including a dramedy from the creators of Asia’s most successful scripted format export.

Love with a Case is a suspense dramedy series from the creators of Mother, the drama that has been remade in countries including South Korea, Turkey, Ukraine, France, Thailand, China, Indonesia and Spain.

The new show follows a police detective who has recently been suspended from work after making a big mistake. While still committed to finding the truth, the detective joins forces with three other colleagues from different departments to create his own investigative team.

With each carrying their own baggage of complicated issues, they work together to solve complex cases while creating new bonds of friendship and love. However, an overwhelming mystery from the past involving the four starts to consume them.

Nippon TV is also bringing another scripted format to Cannes in the shape of family drama series Home Tutor. The show comes from the creators of I’m Mita, Your Housekeeper.

On the unscripted side, Time Potion is described as an innovative and exhilarating high-concept gameshow format where time is the ultimate ruler and contestants must fight across three stages while their ‘life’ starts to tick away.

Bottles containing ‘time potion’ are scattered around in the game universe. Upon beating a challenge, the contestants gain the chance to drink the potion, which will extend their lives in the game.

Elsewhere at Mipcom, Nippon TV’s business reality competition format Money or Junk will be featured in this year’s Treasure Box Japan session. The show, which began airing in May in Japan, sees contestants compete to make real money using e-commerce apps from a remote location where resources are scarce.