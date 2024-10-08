Nippon TV, Anyway Content to bring scripted comedy drama project to Mipcom

Japanese broadcaster Nippon TV and London-based producer Anyway Content have agreed a co-development partnership to create an original scripted series for the global market.

Original comedy drama How to be a Sensei twins Nippon TV’s creative director/scriptwriter Itaru Mizuno, the multiple Asian Academy Creative award-winning director behind 2023’s breakout hit Rebooting, with British comedy writer Zoë Tomalin (Have I Got News For You, Hypothetical).

It will be taken out to the international market for the first time at Mipcom in Cannes later this month by Nippon TV.

Based on an original concept by Mizuno and set in Japan and the UK, the bi-lingual comedy drama centres on a young British woman following her dream of becoming a manga artist in Japan and to one day be called Sensei.

Her quest to succeed in the weird and wonderful world of manga will take her through iconic and more underground locations in Tokyo. The series of hour-long episodes is in advanced development following a writing room that was recently held in Tokyo.

Nippon TV’s head of global scripted, Sayako Aoki, is the business producer for the series with chairman, James Baker, head of development Kathryn Castles and development exec Cassie Smyth driving the project for Anyway Content. Aoki will be in Mipcom to discuss the project with prospective financiers, commissioners, and production partners.

Nippon TV has seen several scripted format successes of late, from its hit scripted series roll-out of Mother and Woman – My Life for My Children, to co-developed series Connected with UK’s Envision Entertainment, currently optioned by Tomorrow Studios for a US version, and Issak, another co-developed series with ZDF Studios and Studio Zentral.