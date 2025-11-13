Nippon TV and CJ ENM collaborate on Disney+ cross-cultural romcom series

Japanese broadcaster Nippon TV and South Korean media giant CJ ENM are coproducing a cross-cultural comedy-drama series to stream globally on Disney+.

Merry Berry Love (working title), which marks the first coproduction partnership between Nippon TV and CJ ENM, stars Korea’s Ji Chang Wook (The Manipulated) and Japan’s Mio Imada (Tokyo Revengers).

Wook plays a down-on-his-luck spatial designer and Imada a strawberry farmer, with the two finding love together on a remote Japanese island.

Merry Berry Love is directed by Kim Soojung (Semantic Error) and written by Lee Jaeyoon (Divorce Insurance).

Developed and produced by CJ ENM and coproduced by Nippon TV, it is scheduled to air on Nippon TV in 2026 and will also stream globally on Disney+ as part of an existing deal between Nippon TV and The Walt Disney Company.