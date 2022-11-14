Nippon TV adds singing competition format, Gen Z crossover dramas to slate

Japan’s Nippon TV has added singing competition format Vocals like Locals and the Gen Z drama shows First Kiss Boys and First Kiss Ladies to its slate, which it will be taking to Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) in Singapore next month.

Vocals like Locals is a 60-180’ format that brings together amateur singers from all over the world. Contestants sing local hits from their favourite foreign countries while trying to sound like a native of their selected country, even if they can’t speak the local language.

They will perform in front of a panel of celebrity judges in the hope of advancing to the final, where one winner will be crowned champion and get the chance to meet the singer of their favourite local song.

First Kiss Boys and First Kiss Ladies are two 10×30’ intertwining series that connect through a crossover story. First Kiss Boys is a drama about a high school senior who receives his first kiss from a beautiful young girl, only for her to suddenly move to another school. Over the summer, the young man finds out that the girl he shared his first kiss with stars in a dating reality show for women who want to do-over their first kiss with another person.

First Kiss Ladies then centres on the dating reality show in a mockumentary format, following six women who live under the same roof and are trying to capture the heart of one man. The one who manages to do so gets to replace her first kiss.