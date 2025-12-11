Ninja Warrior producer ATS hires Inés Serrano as part of original formats push

Production services firm ATS has named Inés Serrano as its head of development as it makes a push into original formats and coproductions.

Serrano steps into the role with nearly two decades of experience across London, LA and Madrid, specialising in both scripted and unscripted genres for major broadcasters and networks.

In her new post, Serrano will lead creative at ATS, which has made more than 85 seasons of the global hit Ninja Warrior and is looking to originate ambitious reality formats with international scale.

It comes after ATS relocated its headquarters from LA to London while upping chief operating officer Danny Sanz to CEO.

ATS’s international projects have also included Bear Hunt (Costa Rica), The Bridge (Vietnam), SAS: Who Dares Wins (Vietnam) and Top Dog Germany.