Please wait...
Please wait...

Ninja Warrior producer ATS hires Inés Serrano as part of original formats push

Production services firm ATS has named Inés Serrano as its head of development as it makes a push into original formats and coproductions.

Inés Serrano

Serrano steps into the role with nearly two decades of experience across London, LA and Madrid, specialising in both scripted and unscripted genres for major broadcasters and networks.

In her new post, Serrano will lead creative at ATS, which has made more than 85 seasons of the global hit Ninja Warrior and is looking to originate ambitious reality formats with international scale.

It comes after ATS relocated its headquarters from LA to London while upping chief operating officer Danny Sanz to CEO.

ATS’s international projects have also included Bear Hunt (Costa Rica), The Bridge (Vietnam), SAS: Who Dares Wins (Vietnam) and Top Dog Germany.

Nico Franks 11-12-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Trump says Netflix-WBD deal 'could be a problem' but praises Ted Sarandos
Channel 4 appoints Sky's Priya Dogra as chief executive
Paramount tries to derail Netflix's WBD deal with $108bn cash offer direct to shareholders
BBC Studios ANZ cuts roles in media and streaming unit after review
Piv Bernth’s Apple Tree Productions to close in 2026

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE