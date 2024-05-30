Nine Oz picks up Kiwi version of Married at First Sight

NEWS BRIEF: Australia’s Nine Network has acquired the New Zealand version of Married at First Sight (MAFS), five years since it last screened in Oz, to air on catch-up channel 9Now from June 2.

In New Zealand, MAFS is screened on Warner Bros Discovery-owned Three and ThreeNow. The Australian version is produced by Endemol Shine, while MAFS NZ is produced by Warner Bros International TV Production NZ. Both are based on the format created by Denmark’s Snowman Productions, a Seven.One Studios company. The MAFS format is distributed worldwide by Red Arrow Studios International.