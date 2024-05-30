Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Nine Oz picks up Kiwi version of Married at First Sight

The Kiwi version of Married at First Sight

NEWS BRIEF: Australia’s Nine Network has acquired the New Zealand version of Married at First Sight (MAFS), five years since it last screened in Oz, to air on catch-up channel 9Now from June 2.

In New Zealand, MAFS is screened on Warner Bros Discovery-owned Three and ThreeNow. The Australian version is produced by Endemol Shine, while MAFS NZ is produced by Warner Bros International TV Production NZ. Both are based on the format created by Denmark’s Snowman Productions, a Seven.One Studios company. The MAFS format is distributed worldwide by Red Arrow Studios International.

C21 reporter 30-05-2024 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

New Viaplay board considers damages case against ex-CEO Anders Jensen
Julie Chang joins ex-Blue Ant colleagues Attwood, Daniere at Serial Maven Studios
US shows 'attract as many viewers as 12 local European titles combined'
Embattled kids producers relicensing to Russia, presenting LGBTQ+ content issues
Viasat World heats up CEE market with True Crime launch