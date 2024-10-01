Please wait...
Nine Network’s bumper int’l MAFS deal with Seven.One

Married At First Sight

NEWS BRIEF: Australia’s Nine Network has acquired all English-language adaptations of the Married At First Sight formats from the show’s distributor Seven.One Studios, and launched a FAST channel dedicated to the show on its 9Now platform.

The home of Married At First Sight Australia will now also air the adaptations of the Danish format from the US, UK, New Zealand and South Africa. The broadcaster has also committed to acquiring all further English-speaking seasons produced.

C21 reporter 01-10-2024 ©C21Media
