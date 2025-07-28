Please wait...
Nine Network to house Australia’s first competitive improv format for kids in TheatreDome

TheatreDome features a series of improvised sketch battles

Australia’s Nine Network has developed a competition-based entertainment format said to be the country’s first improvisational show for children.

TheatreDome, which will premiere in August, pits aspiring drama students against each other in a series of improv sketch battles. The performers are mentored by professional actors known as The Oracles and two teams, The Fates and The Muses, go head-to-head before a champion is declared.

Nine Queensland executive producer and programming manager Geoff Cooper said: “This programme showcases the immense young talent we have. We’ve made sure that a spirit of collaboration, creativity and problem solving is pivotal to the format and its development.”

The in-house development of the new show bucks the trend of local commercial broadcasters slowing down investment in children’s content.

A report released by regulatory authority the Australian Communications and Media Authority in May revealed that broadcasters had invested A$1.34m (US$0.87m) in unscripted children’s programming last year, a limited increase from A$743,820 the previous year. However, investment in children’s drama programming totalled A$1.75m during 2023/24, against zero investment the year befrore.

