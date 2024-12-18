Nine Entertainment streamer Stan claims top commissioner spot in Australia

Australian streamer Stan claimed the mantle of largest commissioner of local drama titles in 2024, ordering 15 series and four films.

The data comes after the release of the Screen Australia annual Drama Report, which revealed that in the category of the nation’s general subscription TV and SVoD drama, Stan Originals dominated with almost 50% of the total titles commissioned in 2024.

Stan CEO Martin Kugeler said the Nine Entertainment-owned service continued to support and invest in local originals to champion premium Australian content.

Over the last year, commissioned TV series, which include coproductions, have included Black Snow S2, Bump S4 and S5, Critical Incident, Exposure, Good Cop/Bad Cop, Invisible Boys, Scrublands S2, Sunny Nights, Thou Shalt Not Steal and Ten Pound Poms S2.

“We continue to collaborate with Australian and global creatives, as well as experienced and emerging filmmakers, to bring authentic Australian stories to life, and we thank Screen Australia, the state screen agencies and all our production and distribution partners,” he said.

Kugeler also acknowledged Stan’s global collaborators, “who are integral in bringing our content to international audiences. We look forward to the exceptional line-up Stan will premiere in 2025 and beyond.”

In response to the Screen Australia Drama Report findings, Screen Producers Australia noted that the increase in subscription TV/SVoD titles and spending was mainly due to the welcomed increase in commissioning by Stan, which was unmatched by international platforms.

“These figures lay bare what is an ongoing letdown for Australians from international streaming businesses that have disrupted the existing screen ecosystem and received so much from governments in production subsidies and the Australian public by way of subscriptions,” SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said.

The Screen Australia data comes after the Australian Communications and Media Authority published its own findings this week, showing increased investment from overseas streamers but global distribution of Australian shows markedly down.