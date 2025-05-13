Nine builds up investment in sports rights with Rugby World Cup and PFL deals

Australia’s Nine Entertainment is accelerating its investment in sports rights as the entry of sports giant DAZN impacts the local market.

Nine has secured the exclusive multi-million-dollar broadcast rights to the men and women’s Rugby World Cups from 2025 to 2027. The coverage will be broadcast across Nine Network and catch-up service 9Now in addition to Nine-owned streaming platform Stan, on Stan Sport.

Coverage will start in August with the Women’s Rugby World Cup tournament in England. The matches will air live on the Nine Network and 9Now, with all 32 games available live and on-demand on Stan Sport.

The coveted deal includes major international competitions from 2025 to 2029, including the World Rugby U20 Championship 2025 in Italy; Pacific Nations Cup 2025 in the US, the WXV Tournaments from 2026 and the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2025-29.

Nine CEO Matt Stanton said: “It’s not just the fans that benefit from this partnership with World Rugby, our sponsors and advertisers know they can trust Nine to elevate their brands and engage with audiences in a meaningful and impactful way that adds to the experience for our audiences.”

The international rugby alliance follows the multi-year deal struck with Rugby Australia last month, worth an estimated A$240m (US$144m).

Meanwhile, the Nine Network also secured the rights to emerging mixed martial arts sporting code the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

Under the new partnership, Stan will become the exclusive home to the entire PFL portfolio across Australia, streaming live and on-demand via Stan Sport, with select premium events available on Stan Pay-Per-View. Additionally, key PFL events will air free-to-air on 9Now and Nine Network, featuring live fights, archived events, highlights and exclusive content.

The rights deal includes broadcasting of the inaugural PFL Pacific Tournament, which takes place across four live events in 2026.