Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films and Made Up Stories bag Here One Moment TV rights

Nicole Kidman’s long-running creative partnership with Australian author Liane Moriarty has extended with confirmation the writer’s newly released novel, Here One Moment, will be adapted into a television series by Kidman’s Blossom Films and Made Up Stories.

The new Moriarty adaptation brings back the teaming of Kidman and Blossom Films co-production partner Per Saari, Made Up Stories founder Bruna Papandrea and Moriarty.

The team previously collaborated on the television adaptations of Moriarty’s Big Little Lies (HBO), Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu/Prime Video), and the forthcoming Australian series The Last Anniversary, which has been commissioned by the Foxtel Group’s Binge.

Made Up Stories’ strategic partner Fifth Season secured the screen rights to Here One Moment, from Curtis Brown Australia which represents Moriarty’s publishing rights. The book was published in September by Crown Publishing.

The novel contains much of best-seller Moriarty’s traditional magical realism and psycho drama elements as the narrative throws a group of strangers together on a delayed plane journey with one special passenger ‘the Death Lady,’ a psychic who reveals how they will each die.

Blossom and Made Up Stories have revealed little on the development of the project, but it would be strongly likely that Kidman will star as she has in the other adaptations.

According to a report in Deadline, Moriarty has also been signed to agency UTA for representation in film and TV.