Nicole Kassell talks to C21FM about bringing up The Baby for Sky, HBO

Today we hear from director Nicole Kassell about her new Sky and HBO comedy horror The Baby and why the show’s title character provided her with the biggest challenge of her career.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

From The Killing and Westworld to The Americans, The Leftovers and Watchmen, Nicole Kassell has directed episodes of some of the biggest US series of the past decade.

Her latest project, darkly comedic Sky and HBO coproduction The Baby, kicked off in the UK last week. She spoke to Michael Pickard about her approach to directing, the challenges of working on the small screen and why the show’s title character provided her with the biggest challenge of her career.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.