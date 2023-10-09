Nicola Söderlund, Valerio D’Annunzio, Peter Truijen launch rights management agency

Eccho Rights founder and managing partner Nicola Söderlund, Italian screenwriter Valerio D’Annunzio and Dutch investor and business executive Peter Truijen have started a rights management agency called The Pleasure Project (TPP).

The company will focus on two areas: operating as a consultancy and executive production agency that will assist producers from all over the world to bring their projects to fruition by finding partners, packaging and financing; and developing individual projects under D’Annunzio’s creative leadership.

TPP is bringing a slate of projects to the Rome market MIA this week to present to potential partners.

Truijen is a business veteran who has many years’ experience as the CEO of sports fashion brand O’Neill and several other companies. He will oversee the financial side of the company and explore potential new business models.

Söderlund had been consulting for Gary Pudney’s O4 Media since retiring from Eccho Rights following its buy-out by Germany’s Night Train Media last year.

Söderlund said: “We strongly believe that there is a gap in the market and that our expertise will be extremely useful for producers. Often producers have neither the time nor the resources to explore the potential of their projects in full, especially in these troubled times of budget cuts and series cancellations.

“Our industry faces dramatic changes in the coming years, and we see the need to develop new models and partnerships. To have someone like Peter Truijen on board, bringing his wealth of experience from other business areas, will contribute an essential fresh new take on our industry.”